Post-COVID tourism recovery plan to revive sector in TN

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has decided to adopt a Post-COVID Tourism Recovery Plan (PCTRP) to give a facelift to the sector.Many who are dependent on tourism for their livelihood were hit by the drastic fall in foreign and domestic tourists visiting Tamil Nadu due to the pandemic,

File photo
Chennai:
Tourism Minister  M  Mathiventhan  noted  after  a  review meeting with Tourism Department officials.  “To  improve  footfall  in  tourist  spots and livelihood, PCTRP will be adopted. An expert committee will be formed to suggest  measures  to  improve  tourism  in  the State,” he said.

To boost tourism and to attract tourists back to the State, TTDC has planned a se-ries of initiatives and obtained recommendations from stakeholders during a recent online meeting.

Officials  said  facilities  such  landmark  lighting and projection show would be set up at Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari  to  attract  more  tourists.  Similarly,  officials also recommended improving infrastructure facilities at Poompuhar, once an   important   harbour   town   of   Chola   kings,  to  attract  tourists  as  well  as  Tamil  enthusiasts.

Minister  Mathiventhan  also  directed  officials  to  ensure  that  proper  link  road  facilities  were  available  to  visit  tourist  places  located  in  remote  places,  and asked them to use the lockdown period to complete the pending works

