Post-COVID tourism recovery plan to revive sector in TN

Chennai :

Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan noted after a review meeting with Tourism Department officials. “To improve footfall in tourist spots and livelihood, PCTRP will be adopted. An expert committee will be formed to suggest measures to improve tourism in the State,” he said.





To boost tourism and to attract tourists back to the State, TTDC has planned a se-ries of initiatives and obtained recommendations from stakeholders during a recent online meeting.





Officials said facilities such landmark lighting and projection show would be set up at Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari to attract more tourists. Similarly, officials also recommended improving infrastructure facilities at Poompuhar, once an important harbour town of Chola kings, to attract tourists as well as Tamil enthusiasts.





Minister Mathiventhan also directed officials to ensure that proper link road facilities were available to visit tourist places located in remote places, and asked them to use the lockdown period to complete the pending works