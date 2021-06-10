Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Vax certificates: Cowin app gives download trouble

Published: Jun 10,202111:47 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The city residents are in a quandary as they are finding it difficult to download vaccination certificate from the CoWIN website.

Chennai:
R Prabhu, a resident of Madipakkam, said his wife had taken the  first  dose  of  COVID-19  vaccination  a  few  days  ago  but  could   not   download the certificate.“We had provided Aadhaar  card  details  while  getting  the  vaccination. When asked, a worker   at   the   vaccination  centre  said  we  can  download  it  from  the  web-site.  However,  they  are  yet  to  upload  it,”  Prabhu  said.

He is not the only person facing the issue as several residents had brought the issue to the civic body’s no-tice through Twitter posts.“Please   update   vaccine   certificate  in  CoWIN  portal. I have taken covisheild first  dose  on  21st  May  at  Ratta Tek Meadows Sholinganallur through GCC but I have not got confirmation yet. I   have   already given aadhar card no at the time  of  registration  [sic],”  Debraj,  a Twitter  user, posted.

A senior Chennai Corporation  official  said  the  certificates  could  not  be  up-loaded as the CoWIN portal crashed   a   few   days   ago.   “We  are  issuing  the  final  certificates  soon  after  the  second  doses  are  taken,”  the official added.

A Corporation statement   said   the   civic   body   had   administered  more  than  21  lakh doses of COV-ID-19 vaccines.“As many as 15,59,783 persons had taken the first dose  and  5,86,897,  the  second dose.

We have covered 66.31  per  cent  of  the  population persons above  45 years of  age,”   the   statement said. At  a  special  vaccination  camp set  up in  the      Koyambedu market,    8,239    traders had been vaccinated.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations