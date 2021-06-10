Vax certificates: Cowin app gives download trouble

Chennai :

R Prabhu, a resident of Madipakkam, said his wife had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination a few days ago but could not download the certificate.“We had provided Aadhaar card details while getting the vaccination. When asked, a worker at the vaccination centre said we can download it from the web-site. However, they are yet to upload it,” Prabhu said.





He is not the only person facing the issue as several residents had brought the issue to the civic body’s no-tice through Twitter posts.“Please update vaccine certificate in CoWIN portal. I have taken covisheild first dose on 21st May at Ratta Tek Meadows Sholinganallur through GCC but I have not got confirmation yet. I have already given aadhar card no at the time of registration [sic],” Debraj, a Twitter user, posted.





A senior Chennai Corporation official said the certificates could not be up-loaded as the CoWIN portal crashed a few days ago. “We are issuing the final certificates soon after the second doses are taken,” the official added.





A Corporation statement said the civic body had administered more than 21 lakh doses of COV-ID-19 vaccines.“As many as 15,59,783 persons had taken the first dose and 5,86,897, the second dose.





We have covered 66.31 per cent of the population persons above 45 years of age,” the statement said. At a special vaccination camp set up in the Koyambedu market, 8,239 traders had been vaccinated.