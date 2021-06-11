Government school admission process to resume from June 14

Chennai :

The government and aided schools had commenced admission process for classes 1 to 12 in April, but had it put it on hold after the pandemic lockdown was extended and declaration of summer holidays. Now, with the second wave gradually reducing, the School Education Department has decided to resume the process, said a senior official, adding that headmasters, administration staff and some teachers were asked to report for duty on June 14.Noting that government and aided schools recorded five lakh additional admissions last academic year, the official said it was likely to continue this year as well.





This time, too, teachers would be asked to reach out to parents to explain various schemes, encourage them to send their children to State-run schools and secure admissions at the doorstep. The teachers would also monitor the distribution of last month’s dry ration quota under the noon meal scheme.





“Apart from dry ration, eggs will also be supplied to noon meal beneficiaries. School managements were also directed to ensure that all beneficiaries received dry ration,” the official said. The official added that the text-books were ready with the Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation and would soon send them to the schools.





The headmasters should distribute them to the students well before the classes start-ed, he added.Pointing out that lockdown restrictions would be in place till June 14, PK Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association, urged the government to change its schedule to start new admissions from June 15. “The teachers would not get transport facilities to come to schools on that day. Therefore, the government should resume ad-mission process from June 15,” he said.