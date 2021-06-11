Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Government school admission process to resume from June 14

Published: Jun 11,202102:00 AM by R SATHYANARAYANA

The State government is set to resume new admissions to State-run schools from June 14, and has directed headmasters, administration staff and teachers to report for duty on that day.

The government and aided schools had commenced admission process for classes 1 to 12 in April, but had it put it on hold after the pandemic lockdown  was  extended  and  declaration of summer holidays. Now, with the second wave gradually  reducing,  the  School  Education Department has decided to resume the process, said a senior official,  adding  that  headmasters,  administration staff and some teachers  were  asked  to  report  for  duty on June 14.Noting that government and aided schools recorded five lakh additional   admissions   last   academic   year,  the  official  said  it  was  likely  to  continue  this  year  as  well.

This  time,  too,  teachers  would  be  asked  to  reach  out  to  parents  to  explain  various  schemes,  encourage  them  to  send  their  children  to  State-run  schools  and  secure  admissions  at  the doorstep. The teachers would also monitor the distribution of last month’s dry ration  quota  under  the  noon  meal  scheme.

“Apart  from  dry  ration,  eggs  will  also  be  supplied  to  noon  meal beneficiaries. School managements were also directed to ensure that  all  beneficiaries  received  dry  ration,” the official said. The  official  added  that  the  text-books  were  ready  with  the  Tamil  Nadu  Text  Book  Corporation  and  would    soon    send    them    to the schools.

The headmasters  should  distribute  them  to  the  students  well  before  the  classes  start-ed, he added.Pointing  out  that  lockdown  restrictions   would   be   in   place till June 14, PK  Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association, urged the government to change its schedule  to  start  new  admissions  from June 15. “The teachers would not get transport facilities to come to  schools  on  that  day.  Therefore,  the government should resume ad-mission   process   from   June   15,”   he said.

