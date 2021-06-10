Middlemen being removed, contracts to be probed after pandemic: Minister

Chennai :

The government has managed to save Rs 30 lakh per day in the expense of providing food for staff treating COVID patients at government hospitals and quarantine centres,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told DT Next.“The Chief Minister has told us to weed out the contractors fixed by the AIADMK regime draining the State exchequer.





As a first step, the expense for accommodating hospital staff (doctors, nurses and technicians) fixed by the previous government was reviewed and reduced to Rs 750 per day from Rs 900,” Subramanian said. The same hotels would continue to accommodate government doctors and nurses, but at reduced tariff.





“We are trying to eradicate middlemen, and after the pandemic situation eases, departmental inquiry will be held,” the minister added.Similarly, the daily cost of food for doctors and nurses across the State has been reduced.





In Chennai, it would come down to Rs 450 per day from Rs 600-Rs 550 slab, while it would come down to Rs 350 per day from Rs 450, he said. These cost-cutting measures would not change the menu or the comfort offered to the medical staff, he assured. There were complaints that the quality of food provided by some private hotels and catering services deteriorating. This was also reviewed with the stakeholders, Subramanian added.