Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Middlemen being removed, contracts to be probed after pandemic: Minister

Published: Jun 10,202111:32 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The cash-starved State government, which recently cancelled the Rs 566 crore dal procurement tender over exorbitant tender rates, is now concentrating on reducing the expenditure in the Health Department that is fighting the second wave of COVID-19.

File photo: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian
File photo: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian
Chennai:
The  government  has  managed  to  save Rs 30 lakh per day in the expense  of  providing  food  for  staff  treating  COVID  patients  at  government   hospitals   and   quarantine centres,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told DT Next.“The Chief Minister has told us to weed out the contractors fixed by the  AIADMK regime draining the State exchequer.

As a  first  step,  the  expense  for  accommodating  hospital  staff  (doctors, nurses and technicians)  fixed by the previous government was  reviewed  and  reduced  to  Rs 750 per day from Rs 900,”  Subramanian said. The same hotels would continue  to  accommodate  government  doctors and nurses, but at  reduced  tariff.

“We  are  trying  to  eradicate  middlemen,  and  after  the pandemic situation eases, departmental inquiry will be held,” the minister added.Similarly, the daily cost of food for doctors and nurses across the State has been  reduced.

In  Chennai, it would come down to Rs 450 per  day  from  Rs  600-Rs  550  slab,  while  it  would  come  down  to  Rs  350 per day from Rs 450, he said. These   cost-cutting   measures   would not change the menu or the comfort   offered   to   the   medical   staff,   he   assured.   There   were   complaints   that   the   quality   of   food provided by some private hotels and catering services deteriorating.  This  was  also  reviewed  with  the  stakeholders,  Subramanian added.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations