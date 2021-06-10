TN assembly session to begin from June 21

Chennai :

The assembly will commence its proceedings with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.





All the legislators and assembly officials will have to undertake a Covid-19 test and only those who are negative will be allowed to attend the session, the Speaker said.





According to a statement from the Speaker's office, Business Advisory Committee would meet after the Governor's address to decide on the number of days that the house would meet.





The Speaker's office said that the question-answer session is unlikely to take place. The live telecast of the assembly proceedings which was a promise in the election manifesto of the DMK is under consideration, the statement said.





Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also called on the Governor on Wednesday to discuss the proceedings of the house before the session.