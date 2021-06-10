Cancel entrance tests for admission to Class 11: Panneerselvam

Chennai :

In a statement issued here, Panneerselvam said the ruling DMK party had announced revocation of entrance exam for medical admission but has declared conduct of such exams to admit students to Class 11.





At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is raging and when 10th and 12th Class exams were cancelled, holding entrance exams for 11th Class admission is like piercing a spear into a wound, Panneerselvam added.





He urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to intervene in the issue and order cancellation of entrance tests and also to increase the number of seats based on the applications received.