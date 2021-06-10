Not an inch of forest land can be encroached: Madras HC

Chennai :

The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the oral observation while entertaining a writ petition challenging the alleged construction of a resort in Naduvattam village in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.





Prabakaran, the petitioner, in his public interest litigation plea alleged that a person, Kavitha Senbagam was constructing the resort without sanction from authorities and in violation of the existing rules and regulations.





The judges ordered notices to the authorities returnable in three weeks.