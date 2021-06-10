Man sells his cows to make donation to CM’s fund

Tanjore :

K Ravichandran (52), a resident from Azhivaical village in Thanjavur, had saved his monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 and bought two calves to raise them and later sell them for the college education expenses of his younger son Sanjay (17) who just completed his Class 12 studies. He used to do petty jobs and get a small amount that was enough for him to earn his daily bread.





But, Ravichandran, despite being differently abled, would always lend a helping hand towards others and was popular in his locality for his philanthropic ways. He even helped people get governmental assistance by approaching officers concerned. Since the Chief Minister called for public contribution towards combating COVID, a determined Ravichandran decided to sell his calves and contribute the money to the CM’s relief fund.





He expressed his willingness to his wife Maheswari (42), a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) beneficiary and sons Prasanth (20) and Sanjay. They agreed and Ravichandran sold both calves for Rs 6,000 and handed over the money to Thanjavur Collector M Govinda Rao on Wednesday. “Ever since the Chief Minister asked for public contribution, I have been trying to save money but failed. Now, I don’t regret selling the calves raised for my son’s education but feel contented after handing over the money to the Collector,” Ravichandran said