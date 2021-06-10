With more than 5 tonnes, Tirupattur distleads in distribution of kabasura kudineer

Vellore :

The kabasura powder, an important Siddha drug, is supplied by the state government’s Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicines Corporation (TAMPCOL). Its immunity boosting properties have surprised even the central Ayush team, which visited various places during the end of the first wave in the state.





A senior official said, “till then those in the north had not heard much of kabasura kudineer and team members were surprised when this drink was given to them. On being explained about of its strength to boost immunity, the team members assured to distribute it in other states too.





”Accordingly, the Chennai-based Central Council for Research (CCR) conveyed the Siddha drug’s benefits to its New Delhi office based on which Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju in charge of the Ayush Ministry inaugurated nationwide distribution of kabasura kudineer on May 7 this year.





The Tirupattur district has been leading in its distribution as the concoction was being given to patients in all the four Siddha care centres in the district and also in areas where people congregate, including markets and bus stands, before the lockdown.





“We now follow allopathic practice of visiting individual houses for COVID testing and ensure that inmates are given the concoction and then the powder with instruction on its use,” Dr Vikram said.Collector MP Sivan Arul said, “the success of the Siddha stream resulted in Unani practitioners approaching us and hence we started a Unani COVID Care unit in Vaniyambadi with the help of a professor from the Indian System of Medicine College too.”