Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Hard drives, e-data, files missing from offices post regime change

Published: Jun 10,202105:30 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Official files, tender documents and other files related to payments besides contacts stored in the computers at the offices of several former ministers have mysteriously disappeared following regime change, senior Secretariat officials alleged.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
External hard disks and even internal memory storage in some computers are also reportedly missing. “We  have  prepared  internal  circulars   in   this   regard   and   the   same has been brought to the notice   of   senior   government   officials seeking a detailed investigation. It is up to the government to take  it  forward  through  the  vigilance department,” a government official told DT Next.

Officials  added  that  computers  used   for   municipal   administration,   Public   Works   Department,   Highways,  Public  Health  and  In-formation Department were found formatted  without  data  backups.  However,  getting  details  will  not  be  an  issue  as  most  files  have  a  manual data back up in the department sections and audits, but tracking  and  searching  these  files  will  be  a  cumbersome  process  taking  several months.

This     newspaper     also     went     through   a   confidential   circular   which   specifically   mentioned   50   files related to the payment vouchers  (during  2017  -2020)  that  have  gone  missing.  Most  of  the  computers used in the secretariat are HP, Lenovo   and   Dell   equipped   with   large    memory    hard    disks    and    drives, sources confirmed.

“On  May  8,  when  I  switched  on  the   computer,   I   noticed   all   the   drives  empty  and  the  system  had  no files or any official communication  data.  We  had  to  incorporate  details  afresh  from  the  very  next  day,” said a Health Department official.   In   some   cases,   newly   appointed  personal  and  office  assistants  found  it  difficult  to  work  as  printers,   wall   clocks,   furniture,   utensils – kettle, oven and stationery  -  were  missing.

“Most  of  these  items  were  purchased  on  government receipts,” a government staff at a Minister’s chamber rued. “For the first two days, we were not able to  serve  even  tea  to  visitors.  Now,  office   essentials   have   been   purchased   to   administer   the   Minister’s office,” the staffer added.When  contacted,  a  senior  government official said that the usual practice  is  to  purchase  computers  and   digital   accessories   through   Electronic   Corporation   of   Tamil   Nadu  (ELCOT),  but  every  department has a list of private agencies that  take  up  the  maintenance  of  these   government   computers   at   the  Secretariat  and  other  government  departments.  “Very  few  departments   have   in-house   system   engineers,” the official noted.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations