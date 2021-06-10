Tirupur district farmers shocked as shallot seedlings grow into onions

Tiruppur :

Belying their belief, they got a yield of not small onions rather big onions shattering all their hopes. Therefore, the farmers have ended up with huge losses running up to several lakh as big onions don’t fetch remunerative prices in the market. A large number of farmers in several villages in and around Palladam areas raise small onions.





They have sowed the small onion seedling procured from a private seed firm at Kallipalayam near Pongalur. “It was only after harvest that we came to know that the yield was big onions, which doesn’t fetch remunerative prices in the market. The yield was also low as we got a yield of only four to five tonnes of big onions per acre as against the usual seven to 10 tonnes in small onions,” said Saran, a farmer from Kullampalayam.





Another farmer rued that they spent up to Rs 1.5 lakh per acre and labored up to five months in the field. “All our energy and money have gone waste due to fake onion seedlings. So far, around 57 farmers were identified to have bought the onion seedling from the firm and met with a loss due to a different yield. Action should be initiated against the firm for causing loss to the farmers,” said Sakthivel, another farmer.





After the farmers took up the issue with MLA MSM Anandan, farmers associations and officials of the agriculture departments, the seed firm has assured them to compensate for the loss.Deputy Director for Seed Inspection S Venkatachalam said that the seed firm has come forward to pay Rs 30,000 per acre for the loss incurred by the farmers. “Further action will be taken after an inquiry,” he added.