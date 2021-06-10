Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Posters pitching EPS against OPS crop up Tirunelveli, vanish by noon

Published: Jun 10,202106:30 AM

Posters criticising former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as reason for the recent poll debacle of AIADMK appear across Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

The poster that surfaced in Tirunelveli On Wednesday
Madurai:
The  move  has  raised  many  an eyebrow among AIADMK leaders as it blames Palaniswami  for  not  consulting  party coordinator O Panneerselvam leading   to   the   party’s defeat.

The posters bearing images of  the  late  J  Jayalalithaa,  former chief minister and AIADMK  supremo,  EPS  and OPS  were  put  by  the cadre  of  Manur  Union  in  Tirunelveli  district.

The  posters  have  stirred  up   a   controversy   as   it   said   Palaniswami  acted  according  to  his  own  discretion  without  even consulting former deputy chief     minister     Panneerselvam,  who’s  regarded  by  Jayalalithaa as the potential leader of the party. The    posters  further instructed  Palaniswami  to  give  up  such  prerogative  that  resulted in the AIADMK’s debacle in 2021   polls   in Tamil   Nadu.

If  Palaniswami  continued  to  use  his  discretion  in  the  party  further,  the  cadre  will   lay   siege   to   the   party   headquarters to register their protest. Later  in  the  day,  the  posters  vanished  at  several  places  and  all  traces  of  such  a  message   were   scrapped   off   the walls. However, party sources de-nied  any  rift  or  difference  of  opinion    between  EPS and OPS.

They  blamed  it  on  TTV  Dinakaran  led  Amma Makkal Munnetra  Kazhagam (AMMK) and claimed that the AMMK  was  behind  it.  They  said   that   the   AMMK   must   have deliberately done this in an  attempt  to  cause  unnecessary chaos in the AIADMK.

