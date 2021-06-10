Posters pitching EPS against OPS crop up Tirunelveli, vanish by noon

Madurai :

The move has raised many an eyebrow among AIADMK leaders as it blames Palaniswami for not consulting party coordinator O Panneerselvam leading to the party’s defeat.





The posters bearing images of the late J Jayalalithaa, former chief minister and AIADMK supremo, EPS and OPS were put by the cadre of Manur Union in Tirunelveli district.





The posters have stirred up a controversy as it said Palaniswami acted according to his own discretion without even consulting former deputy chief minister Panneerselvam, who’s regarded by Jayalalithaa as the potential leader of the party. The posters further instructed Palaniswami to give up such prerogative that resulted in the AIADMK’s debacle in 2021 polls in Tamil Nadu.





If Palaniswami continued to use his discretion in the party further, the cadre will lay siege to the party headquarters to register their protest. Later in the day, the posters vanished at several places and all traces of such a message were scrapped off the walls. However, party sources de-nied any rift or difference of opinion between EPS and OPS.





They blamed it on TTV Dinakaran led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and claimed that the AMMK was behind it. They said that the AMMK must have deliberately done this in an attempt to cause unnecessary chaos in the AIADMK.