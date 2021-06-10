Arrest price rise of building materials: OPS

Chennai :

In a statement the AIADMK leader explained that due to lockdown the construction activities had reduced across the state but in contrast the prices of cement, sand, bricks and steel components are spiralling. For example, the cost of cement which was Rs 440 had now increased to Rs 500 to 520 range. Similarly, one unit of crushed stone which was sold for Rs 3,500 is now Rs 5,000 per unit.





The cost of steel which was Rs 58,000 per tonne is now escalated to Rs 72,000. The common public who are constructing new houses and other repairing their existing buildings are forced to spend more.





There are possibilities for some traders and dealers to hoard these items to a make quick buck. The state should check whether the traders and dealers are holding these essential construction materials and take steps to bring down the price, OPS urged.