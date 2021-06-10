Kani or Udhay may be deputed to strengthen party in west TN

Chennai :

The DMK leadership, party sources privy to internal discussions, revealed that Women’s Wing Secretary cum Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, who is currently in charge of southern region, is understood to be the hot favourite for the challenging job of dramatically swinging the party fortunes in the west.





Information coming out of Anna Arivalayam suggested that the party leadership had deputed one of its trusted lieutenants to study the miserable election failure in the western region, main-ly Coimbatore where the DMK lost all 10 seats in the April 6 Assembly elections despite securing a comfortable majority across the state.





Stalin was learnt to have sent a team led by party legal advisor cum Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango to Coimbatore, where the team had held inquiries with functionaries to assess the poll failure, much worse than 2016 Assembly poll in which the party had managed to win at least one seat (Singanallur).





DMK youth wing secretary cum Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin had also camped in the industrial town post-polls to study the re-peat-drubbing in the elections.





Grapevine has it that the influential DMK youth wing secretary has planned frequent visits to Coimbatore to revive the party, which was learnt to have been influenced by the resourcefulness of ex-AIADMK ministers in Coimbatore, especially in the recent polls.





Inquiries conducted by the team, sources disclosed, had alluded to fears of some leaders that a few DMK functionaries had close ties with powerful former AIADMK ministers in the district, which cost them at least a few MLA seats from the district despite winning the Lok Sabha seats there decisively in 2019.





A highly placed party source unwilling to be quoted said that Kanimozhi was being actively considered by the leadership to oversee party affairs in western region, where infighting, weak organisational strength and to an extent caste arithmetic has weakened the DMK substantially over a decade and a half.





Though leaders were appointed in charge for each zone for the April 6 elections (Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran was in charge of western districts), the appointments being mulled by the DMK leadership would be meant for long-term party resurgence.