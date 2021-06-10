Minister inspects desilting of ponds, Theppakulam in Tiruchy district

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the water filling process at Tiruvanai-koil Theppakulam, Nehru said, the Theppakulams at Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil were designed in such a way that they would get recharged with the flow from the Cauvery and the excess water would drain out from these tanks.





Similar was the process in the Theppakulam in Rockfort also. However, the flow into the Rockfort temple was blocked due to the aging of the waterline and steps were being initiated to rectify the inlet and outlet. Officials are instructed to ensure water availability in these Theppakulams all through the year, the minister said.





Meanwhile, KN Nehru said that ponds at Selvakaliamman temple, E-Pudhur, Mannkoivil pond, Kol-lankulam, Ramachandra Nagar pond and the pond in Periya Milaguparai would be desilted soon and the encroachments would soon be evicted. After desilt-ing these ponds, water would be stored in all these water bodies so that it would recharge the groundwater as well as play a major source of water during the summer.





“Once these works are completed, there will not be any drinking water shortage in Tiruchy city,” he stressed. Later, the Minister inaugurated the DPC at Olaiyur in Tiruchy and said that there were eight DPCs functioning in the district and on Wednesday three more DPC were inaugurated.