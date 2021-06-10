Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Minister inspects desilting of ponds, Theppakulam in Tiruchy district

Published: Jun 10,202102:47 AM

All the water bodies in Tiruchy district would be desilted and storage would be maintained up to the existing capacity in order to augment the groundwater level along with adequate supply during summer, said Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru here on Wednesday.

Minister KN Nehru inspecting desilting works at a pond in Tiruchy on Wednesday
Thiruchirapalli:
Speaking to  reporters  after  inspecting  the water filling process at Tiruvanai-koil Theppakulam,  Nehru  said, the Theppakulams at  Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil   were designed  in such a   way   that   they   would  get  recharged  with  the  flow  from  the  Cauvery  and  the  excess  water  would  drain  out  from  these  tanks.

Similar  was  the  process  in  the  Theppakulam  in  Rockfort  also.  However, the flow into the Rockfort temple  was  blocked  due  to  the  aging of the waterline and steps were being  initiated  to  rectify  the  inlet  and  outlet.  Officials  are  instructed  to  ensure water availability  in these  Theppakulams   all   through   the year, the minister said.

Meanwhile,  KN  Nehru  said  that  ponds  at  Selvakaliamman  temple,  E-Pudhur,  Mannkoivil  pond,  Kol-lankulam,    Ramachandra    Nagar    pond  and  the  pond  in  Periya Milaguparai  would  be  desilted  soon  and    the    encroachments would soon be evicted.  After  desilt-ing  these  ponds,  water  would  be  stored  in   all   these   water   bodies    so    that    it    would  recharge  the  groundwater as well as     play     a     major     source  of  water  during     the     summer.

“Once  these  works  are  completed,  there  will  not  be  any  drinking  water  shortage  in  Tiruchy  city,”  he  stressed.  Later,  the  Minister  inaugurated  the  DPC  at  Olaiyur  in  Tiruchy  and   said   that   there   were   eight   DPCs  functioning  in  the  district  and   on   Wednesday   three   more   DPC were inaugurated.

