26-yr-old tribal youth dies in elephant attack in The Nilgiris

A 26-year-old tribal youth was found dead in an elephant attack in The Nilgiris.
Coimbatore: The deceased identified as R Raj Kumar from Semmanarai tribal hamlet in Kotagiri was returning home after visiting a local temple by walk around 7 pm, when a wild elephant emerged from the dark and attacked him on Wednesday. Family members, who went in search of him, found him dead later in the night. On receiving information, the Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and found footprints of an elephant in the locality. The body of the deceased had been sent for a post mortem at Kotagiri Government Hospital.
