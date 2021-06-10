Gang kills home-alone couple in Perambalur, flee with gold, cash

An unidentified gang murdered an aged couple and escaped with cash and jewels from their house in Perambalur on Wednesday.
Thiruchirapalli: Periyasamy (62) and Arivalagi (48) were residing at Allinagaram near Alathur in Perambalur alone. The couple has two children, a married daughter Sathya and son Muruganandam who was working in Chennai. On Wednesday morning Muruganandam was unable to contact his mother over phone. He alerted his relative living near his house to check upon the couple. When the relative went to the house, he was shocked to see both Periyasamy and Arivalagi lying dead with their throats slit. On information police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post mortem. They found 20 sovereign jewels worn by Arivalagi and cash missing from the almirah. Further investigations are on.
