Coop jewel loan waiver order soon, says Periyasamy

Madurai :

As per the directive of the Chief Minister, Primary Agriculture Cooperative Banks have been instructed to enrol new farmer members and disburse loans to all eligible applicants. The state government has set a target of disbursing crop loans of Rs 11,500 crore to farmers and the authorities have been told to ensure that the process is hassle-free for loan seekers.





Further, he said as many as 2.10 crore family cardholders in the state would receive the second phase of COVID relief assistance of Rs 2,000 each along with a bag of 14 grocery items through fair price shops from June 15 onwards.Earlier, Periyasamy appealed to the officials to en-sure provision of urea as per farmers’ choice and requirement.





All departments in this government are functioning well to cater to the needs of people and cooperation department officials have been advised to pass on full benefits of all schemes to farmers and the poor. He said that farmers with any complaint of crop damage could approach Collectors of their respective districts to receive adequate compensation. Officials, including the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, would examine complaints about waiver of loans that were obtained by listing bogus farmers during the previous regime for necessary action, the Minister added.





Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy and Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran also chaired the meeting, sources said.