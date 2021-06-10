Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Coop jewel loan waiver order soon, says Periyasamy

Published: Jun 10,202105:00 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin will soon issue orders regarding the waiver of jewel loan up to five sovereigns in cooperative banks as promised in the poll manifesto, Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy said on Wednesday in Madurai, where he chaired a review meeting with officials from the Department of Cooperation in southern districts.

File photo
Madurai:
As per the directive of the Chief Minister, Primary Agriculture Cooperative Banks have been instructed to enrol new farmer members and disburse  loans  to  all  eligible  applicants.  The   state   government  has  set  a  target  of  disbursing crop loans of  Rs 11,500  crore  to  farmers  and  the authorities have been told to  ensure  that  the  process  is  hassle-free  for  loan  seekers.

Further,  he  said  as  many  as  2.10  crore  family  cardholders  in the state would receive the second phase of COVID relief assistance   of   Rs   2,000   each   along with a bag of 14 grocery items  through fair price shops from June 15 onwards.Earlier, Periyasamy appealed  to  the  officials  to  en-sure  provision  of  urea  as  per  farmers’  choice  and  requirement.

All departments in this government are  functioning   well  to  cater  to  the  needs  of  people   and   cooperation   department  officials  have  been  advised  to  pass  on  full  benefits  of  all  schemes  to  farmers and  the   poor. He   said   that   farmers  with  any  complaint  of   crop   damage   could   approach  Collectors  of  their  respective   districts   to   receive   adequate compensation. Officials, including     the     Joint  Registrar  of  Cooperative  Societies,  would  examine  complaints  about  waiver  of  loans  that  were  obtained  by listing bogus farmers during  the  previous  regime  for  necessary  action,  the  Minister added.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P  Moorthy and  Minister for Revenue  and  Disaster  Management   KKSSR   Ramachandran  also  chaired  the  meeting, sources said.

