COVID -ve proof must to attend Assembly: Speaker

Chennai :

Assembly Speaker M Appavu said that all those entering the Assembly hall, including MLAs and Assembly workers, should undertake COVID-19 test and only those who test negative would be allowed inside. Appavu also said that the seating arrangement inside the Assembly hall would be made as per social distancing norms mentioned by the government.





Speaking about the business of the House, the Speaker said that equal opportunity will be given to representatives of all parties irrespective of ruling and Opposition. When asked whether the Question Hour would be part of the session, the Speaker was not sure and replied that since it was lockdown most MLAs would send questions only after the Governor’s address and there would be delay in getting the replies.





Free bus travel for ‘diff-abled’, escorts In an order the state allowed persons with disabilities and their escorts to avail free travel in the ordinary (white-board) town buses operated by the government. Following the free travel for women and trans persons, the Differently Abled Welfare Department has issued an order to cover free bus travel for persons with disabilities and their escorts in the ordinary buses.COVID orphan relief: 6-member panel formed Meanwhile, the government constituted a six-member steering committee to implement the relief programs for COVID orphaned children in the state.





Additional secretary of the state finance department would head the committee which would prescribe ways to implement the relief schemes, mainly creation of a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh for children who lost both their parents to COVID-19. Secretaries of social welfare and differently abled welfare departments, commissioner of social welfare department and two representatives of NGOs engaged in child welfare have been appointed as its members. The committee was understood to have met in the presence of state Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan. The government had constituted district level task forces to identify COVID orphaned children who would get the Rs 5 lakh fixed deposit with interest on completion of 18 years of age.