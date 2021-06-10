3.43 lakh acres of temple land made public across TN

Chennai :

“The temple records available with HR&CE department are verified with the records available with the Revenue department and those land which are coinciding in both the records are made public on HR&CE website.





A special portal ‘Thirukovigalin Nilangal’ (meaning lands owned by temples in English) is available on the HR&CE website and all the details are uploaded on the portal,” said HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu.





HR&CE commenced the process of making the temple lands digital by scanning more than four crore pages of temples documents. Of 4,78,272 acres of land belonging to more than 36,000 temples, the HR&CE Department had identified 3.43 lakh acres of land.The 3.43 acres of land belonging to various temples were cross verified using the software ‘Tamil Nilam’, developed for the Revenue Department.





The land was split into three categories such as land records of HR&CE fully coinciding with land records of the Revenue department, land records partially coinciding with Revenue department records and new lands.In case of partially coin-ciding lands, the records will be verified once again and if any violation is found legal action would be taken, said Sekar Babu