3.43 lakh acres of temple land made public across TN

Published: Jun 10,202104:00 AM

After commencing the process of digitisation of temple records, the HR&CE department, on Wednesday, commenced the process of making 3,43,647 acres of the land public on the HR&CE website.

Representative image
Chennai:
“The  temple  records  available with HR&CE department are verified with the records available  with  the  Revenue  department  and  those  land  which are coinciding in both the  records  are  made  public  on  HR&CE  website.

A  special portal  ‘Thirukovigalin   Nilangal’     (meaning lands owned  by temples in English) is available on  the HR&CE  website  and  all  the  details  are  uploaded  on  the  portal,”  said  HR&CE  Minister PK Sekar Babu.

HR&CE    commenced    the    process  of  making  the  temple lands digital by scanning more  than  four  crore  pages  of   temples   documents.   Of   4,78,272 acres of land belonging  to  more  than  36,000  temples,    the    HR&CE    Department had identified 3.43 lakh acres of land.The  3.43  acres  of  land  belonging  to  various  temples  were cross verified using the software  ‘Tamil  Nilam’,  developed  for  the  Revenue  Department.

The land was split into three categories such as land records of HR&CE fully coinciding with land records of  the  Revenue  department,  land  records  partially  coinciding  with  Revenue  department records and new lands.In  case  of  partially  coin-ciding lands, the records will be verified once again and if any  violation  is  found  legal  action  would  be  taken,  said  Sekar Babu

