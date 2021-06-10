Two taluks in Nilgiris resume intense lockdown to curb spread

Coimbatore :

All shops, including meat, groceries and vegetables, will remain closed for the next five days till June 14. They are open from 6 am to 5 pm daily in other parts of the district.The traders from the two taluks, where the caseload is high, have volunteered to close down shops following a meeting with officials of the district administration.





Instead, the traders were allowed to deliver essential commodities, vegetables and meat at the doorstep in residential areas as was done during the intense lock down previously.“The issue of a spike in cases was discussed with representatives of the trader’s body, who agreed to close the shops to avoid people thronging the markets and shops resulting in a further spread of the infection.





The traders have been granted permission to deliver essentials by taking orders through phone calls and whatsApp. And, for this purpose alone, the traders can have their shops open for two hours from 10 am to 12 noon. But, customers would not be encouraged during these restricted hours,” said an official of the revenue department.The officials said that almost 60 percent of the COVID cases reported in the district were from these two taluks. The district reported 489 fresh cases on Wednesday taking the total tally to 23,859. Besides the vegetable and grocery shops, pharmacies and fertilizer shops can continue their operations.