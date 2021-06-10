Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Two taluks in Nilgiris resume intense lockdown to curb spread

Published: Jun 10,202112:59 AM

As the daily COVID-19 cases continue to remain steady in the Nilgiris, the Gudalur and Pandalur Taluks have decided to resume intense lockdown to prevent the further spread of the infection.

The Gudalur-Ooty National Highway remain deserted on Wednesdy
Coimbatore:
All shops, including meat, groceries  and  vegetables,  will  remain  closed  for  the  next  five  days  till  June 14. They are open from 6 am to 5 pm daily in other parts of the district.The  traders  from  the  two  taluks,  where  the  caseload  is  high,  have  volunteered  to  close  down  shops  following  a  meeting  with  officials  of  the  district  administration.

Instead, the traders were allowed  to  deliver  essential  commodities,  vegetables  and  meat  at  the  doorstep  in  residential  areas  as  was  done  during  the  intense  lock down previously.“The  issue  of  a  spike  in  cases  was   discussed   with   representatives  of  the  trader’s  body,  who  agreed to close the shops to avoid people thronging the markets and shops    resulting    in    a    further    spread  of  the  infection.

The  traders have been granted permission to deliver essentials by taking orders   through   phone   calls   and   whatsApp.  And,  for  this  purpose  alone,  the  traders  can  have  their  shops open for two hours from 10 am  to  12  noon.  But,  customers  would  not  be  encouraged  during  these  restricted  hours,”  said  an  official         of         the         revenue         department.The officials said that almost 60 percent  of  the  COVID  cases  reported  in  the  district  were  from  these  two  taluks.  The  district  reported 489 fresh cases on Wednesday taking the total tally to 23,859. Besides the vegetable and grocery shops,  pharmacies  and  fertilizer  shops  can  continue  their  operations.

