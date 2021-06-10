Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Ramayana circuit, weekend getaways: Paradigm shift in offing for pandemic-hit TN tourism, stress on COVID safety protocols, new public investments

Tamil Nadu State tourism sector, adversely affected by back-to-back COVID-induced lockdown in the past two years, is all set to undergo a new development policy change and upgrade its existing digital infrastructure.

Representative image
Chennai:
A virtual consultant meeting, held at the Secretariat, stressed weekend getaways, development of  prime areas for regular fairs/expos, and tours operating on geographical circuits and theme-based circuits like Ramayana trail and wildlife tour covering The Nilgiris, coastal belts, mangroves etc “Adhering to the new COVID safety protocols and bringing in   new   public   investments   will  be  the  key  focus  for  the  tourism department.

The digital    user    interface,    digital    payments,  revamp  of  TTDC  website   and   transformation   of  tourism  infrastructure  on  public participation mode are key   areas   to   be   strengthened,”   Tourism   and   Hindu   Religious   Endowments   and   Charities  Secretary  B  Chandra Mohan   told   the   meeting   on Tuesday.

The   secretary   also   urged   the  stakeholders  to  focus  on  weekend   getaways   that   as-sure water sport activities for the tourists -- including revisiting the potential coastal areas   --   with   surfing,   banana   boats  and  water  scooters.

He  also urged the stakeholders to come out with a development plan  under  which  prime  are-as like Island grounds located in  Chennai  can  be  regularly  put to commercial use like exhibitions, fair and sale expos.The  consultants,  who  presented the potential of the department  and  the  grey  areas  crying    for    attention,    have    submitted the tour trails that are  under  conceptualisation.

“If the proposals sail through, the  Tamil  Nadu  Tourism  Development   Corporation   will   have  tours  operating  on  geo-graphical circuits and theme-based   trails   like   Ramayana   tour  trail,  wildlife  tour  trail  covering  the  Nilgiris,  coastal  weekend getaways near mangroves and dams,” an official said. The   Ramayana   trail   will   cover  the  Ram  Sethu  Bridge  and  new  architectural  structures will come up.

Under the concept,   construction   of   a   huge   Lord   Rama   structure   and  a  bow  and  arrow  causeway  near  Rameswaram  are  planned.  “But  these  concepts  are at a very primitive stage,” another official who attended the session said.Issues  that  affect  the  tourism sector like pollution, sanitation   and   the   chain   link   with   other   government   departments    were    also    discussed. The tourism potential behind  the  Jain  temples,  53  forest  department  sites  located  outside  the  tiger  reserves  and   134   historical   temples   that   attract   pilgrims   were   also    discussed    during    the    meeting.

