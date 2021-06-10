Ramayana circuit, weekend getaways: Paradigm shift in offing for pandemic-hit TN tourism, stress on COVID safety protocols, new public investments

Chennai :

A virtual consultant meeting, held at the Secretariat, stressed weekend getaways, development of prime areas for regular fairs/expos, and tours operating on geographical circuits and theme-based circuits like Ramayana trail and wildlife tour covering The Nilgiris, coastal belts, mangroves etc “Adhering to the new COVID safety protocols and bringing in new public investments will be the key focus for the tourism department.





The digital user interface, digital payments, revamp of TTDC website and transformation of tourism infrastructure on public participation mode are key areas to be strengthened,” Tourism and Hindu Religious Endowments and Charities Secretary B Chandra Mohan told the meeting on Tuesday.





The secretary also urged the stakeholders to focus on weekend getaways that as-sure water sport activities for the tourists -- including revisiting the potential coastal areas -- with surfing, banana boats and water scooters.





He also urged the stakeholders to come out with a development plan under which prime are-as like Island grounds located in Chennai can be regularly put to commercial use like exhibitions, fair and sale expos.The consultants, who presented the potential of the department and the grey areas crying for attention, have submitted the tour trails that are under conceptualisation.





“If the proposals sail through, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation will have tours operating on geo-graphical circuits and theme-based trails like Ramayana tour trail, wildlife tour trail covering the Nilgiris, coastal weekend getaways near mangroves and dams,” an official said. The Ramayana trail will cover the Ram Sethu Bridge and new architectural structures will come up.





Under the concept, construction of a huge Lord Rama structure and a bow and arrow causeway near Rameswaram are planned. “But these concepts are at a very primitive stage,” another official who attended the session said.Issues that affect the tourism sector like pollution, sanitation and the chain link with other government departments were also discussed. The tourism potential behind the Jain temples, 53 forest department sites located outside the tiger reserves and 134 historical temples that attract pilgrims were also discussed during the meeting.