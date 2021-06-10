Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Paradarami village under total clampdown after 34 test positive

Published: Jun 10,202112:24 AM

Thirty-four persons from Paradarami village panchayat in Vellore tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the district administration to impose total shutdown. The village became the first rural habitation in the district to be under total clampdown.

Side roads of the village closed on Wenesday
Vellore:
Collector  A  Shanmuga  Sundar-am  said  all  commercial  establishments   barring   fuel   outlets   and   medical   shops   would   remain   closed   till   Sunday   next.   Vegetables   would   be   supplied   through mobile shops, he added.Shanmugasundaram     said,     “the   source   of   the   spread   has   been  narrowed  down  to  a  function  hosted  by  a  family.  All  infected persons attended the function, besides many visitors from Andhra  Pradesh.

The  State  border is only three kilometres from the village.”According  to  Udayakumar,  a  leading  trader  in  the  locality,  “other  than  the  main  roads,  all  side streets have been closed, in addition  to  strict  police  check-ing   within   the   village.”   The   panchayat  has  a  population  of  around 5000.

It has two fuel out-lets,  six  medical  shops,  a  PHC  and  two  private  medical  practitioners,  The  area  was  deserted  on  Wednesday.  Health  officials  have camped on the State border to    test    those    arriving    from    Andhra.

At a meeting with the Gudiyattam  RDO,  traders  requested  that  no   local   be   allowed   to   wander   around  other  than  those  travel-ling with valid e-registrations.

