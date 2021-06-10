Paradarami village under total clampdown after 34 test positive

Vellore :

Collector A Shanmuga Sundar-am said all commercial establishments barring fuel outlets and medical shops would remain closed till Sunday next. Vegetables would be supplied through mobile shops, he added.Shanmugasundaram said, “the source of the spread has been narrowed down to a function hosted by a family. All infected persons attended the function, besides many visitors from Andhra Pradesh.





The State border is only three kilometres from the village.”According to Udayakumar, a leading trader in the locality, “other than the main roads, all side streets have been closed, in addition to strict police check-ing within the village.” The panchayat has a population of around 5000.





It has two fuel out-lets, six medical shops, a PHC and two private medical practitioners, The area was deserted on Wednesday. Health officials have camped on the State border to test those arriving from Andhra.





At a meeting with the Gudiyattam RDO, traders requested that no local be allowed to wander around other than those travel-ling with valid e-registrations.