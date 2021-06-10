Railway delivers over 3,800 MTof medical oxygen to TN

Chennai :

“As on date, Southern Railway has delivered a total of 3,881.95 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen for TN through 56 oxygen express trains,” an official release said here on Wednesday. The 55th and the 56th expresses from Chhattisgarh and Odisha respectively arrived in TN early today, the release said.





Southern Railway said the Inland Container Depot in Tondiarpet handled the maximum number of oxygen expresses with 27 trains delivering 1,884.25 metric tonnes of LMO while the remaining were shared by Tondiarpet goods yard, Tiruchirappalli goods yard, Kudalnagar, and Madukkarai near Coimbatore.