Daily cases in Tamil Nadu plunge below 18,000, recoveries rise

Chennai :

Coimbatore topped with 2,319 new infections and 62 deaths and a total of 4,992 people were discharged, according to the State health bulletin here. Next to Coimbatore, Erode district reported a maximum of 1,405 fresh infections followed by the State’s capital with 1,345 new cases and 52 fatalities.





There were 10 deaths in Erode district. The number of persons testing positive till date is 22,92,025 and the number of active cases, including isolation, is 2,04,258. With 31,253 COV-ID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment today, the total recoveries till date stood at 20,59,597. Chennai, which accounted for 1,345 new cases, has 14,678 active cases.





The metros overall COV-ID-19 tally is 5,20,877. The total recoveries stood at 4,98,586 while 7,613 are the fatalities. Salem reported 957 new infections followed by Tiruppur with 913 cases, Chengalpattu: 726, Thanjavur: 685 and Tiruchirapalli: 510. The remaining districts reported new infections in less than 500.