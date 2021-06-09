Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Daily cases in Tamil Nadu plunge below 18,000, recoveries rise

Mail

Coronavirus positive cases plunged below 18,000 in Tamil Nadu with 17,321 fresh infections being reported on Wednesday, and the recoveries rose to 31,253. The fatalities slightly dipped to 405 -- 169 in private hospitals and 236 in government facilities taking the total toll so far to 28,170.

Coimbatore  topped  with  2,319  new  infections  and  62  deaths  and  a  total  of  4,992  people  were  discharged,  according to the State health bulletin here. Next to Coimbatore, Erode district reported a maximum  of  1,405  fresh  infections  followed  by  the State’s capital with 1,345 new cases and 52 fatalities.

There were 10 deaths in Erode district. The  number  of  persons  testing  positive  till  date  is  22,92,025  and  the  number  of  active  cases,  including isolation, is 2,04,258. With 31,253 COV-ID-19  positive  patients  getting  discharged  after  treatment  today,  the  total  recoveries  till  date  stood at 20,59,597. Chennai, which accounted for 1,345 new cases, has 14,678 active cases.

The metros overall COV-ID-19  tally  is  5,20,877.  The  total  recoveries  stood  at 4,98,586 while 7,613 are the fatalities. Salem reported 957 new infections followed by Tiruppur   with   913   cases,   Chengalpattu:   726,   Thanjavur:  685  and  Tiruchirapalli:  510.  The  remaining districts reported new infections in less than 500.

