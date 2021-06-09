Stock up drugs to tackle next wave, health experts say

Chennai :

We don’t see any queue of people waiting to get the drug in any hospitals. As and when the drug comes, we distribute it on a regular basis. Meanwhile, there is a shortage of Amphotericin B; we have ordered 35,000 vials since it is rationed through Government of India allocation.





”The demand for TCZ, an immunosuppressant administered to critically ill COVID patients, has been on the rise in the past two months. But the drug has been in short sup-ply in Tamil Nadu as it is centrally allocated.“We have TCZ shortage as it is not manufactured in India.





The Central government allots stocks to the states. The State government distributes it to all districts,” said K Sivabalan, State Drugs Controller.Experts said the State government should plan accordingly to face the third COVID wave, expected in the coming months as these drug stocks won’t suffice.





Public health expert Dr K Kolandaisamy said, “the production of Remdesivir has increased 10 times. The cases have reduced and the usage of the drug dropped. But the government should improve the availability of Amphotericin B.





Government hospitals and medical colleges have enough stocks but private hospitals don’t.”The government should list out the drugs used during the second wave, and ensure we have an adequate amount of required medicines to tackle the next wave, he added.