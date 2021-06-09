Do you need e-pass or e-registration to travel in TN? Get your answers here

Chennai :

1. Who needs e-registration?

People arriving in Tamil Nadu from foreign counties and other states, and individuals undertaking intra district, inter district, inter state travel, industrialists and self-employed professionals.





2. Why do you need e-registration?

e-registration is a way for authorities to keep track of people's movement amid the restrictions during the pandemic. e-registration is allowed for medical emergency, for death and post death rituals, for volunteers, caregivers of people with special needs, differently-abled and senior citizens, homes for children, differently-abled, senior citizens, staff working in observation homes and places of safety for juveniles and people who go out of Tamil Nadu, by road only.





3. Do you need to do e-registrations while taking an auto or a cab? Or do the drivers need to get it?

It is the responsibility of the people travelling to get the e-registration done.





4. What to do when you have to rush out urgently and do not have the time to apply for e-registration?

In case of medical emergency the concerned documents can be shown to the authorities but completing e-registration is mandatory.





5. How much time will it take to get the e-registration done?

It will hardly few minutes to complete e-registration.





6. What is the penalty for travelling without completing e-registration?

State government has not prescribed any penalty for travelling without e-registration but the concerned people will be asked to return to the place from where they started off from.





7. What is the difference between e-pass and e-registration? Where is e-pass required?

e-registration is a system based approval method where people have to feed the data online to get the e-registration done but in case of e-pass a competent authority had to issue it after a person applies for it. As of now, e-pass is required only to visit hill stations and persons who need to travel for emergency purposes need to apply for e-pass with the concerned district collectors.





Q. How to get the e-registration done?

You can visit www.eregister.tnega.org to complete the process.



