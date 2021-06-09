State stand on NEP after taking experts’ views

Chennai :

The previous AIADMK government had prepared a report on the policy for School and Higher Education departments through an expert committee and submitted it to the Centre. The present government, which is opposed to the policy, is expected to finalise its official stance and would soon communicate it to the union government.





Sources from School and Higher Education departments said feedback and suggestions would be collected from all stakeholders, including vice-chancellors, professors, school teachers, parents and even from students. The authorities are expected to create a common email ID on which suggestions could be sent.





The expert committee, which is at present engaged in looking into allocating marks and preparing online class guidelines, would compile the suggestions on NEP and prepare a report. This would be submitted to the State government, which in turn would communicate its position to the Centre.





The present government is firm on two-language policy and scrapping the proposed entrance examinations for students to get admissions to higher educational institutions, sources added.





Tamil Nadu had stayed away from the recent virtual meeting of Education Department Secretaries from all states that was convened by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to discuss NEP. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi demanded that the Centre should organise the meeting only with State Education Ministers and not officials.