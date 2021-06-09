2 die in Uthiramerur stone quarry

Chennai :

Police sources said Sherkhan (19) Jarkhand Sunil Kumar (30) of Madhya Pradesh and Tamilvendan (30) were involved in maintenance work of the earthmover at the private stone quarry Srithamur village. As it rained in the evening, Tamilvenden noticed that a stone quarry started to cave in. As soon as he alerted, Sherkhan and Sunil and managed to leave the spot. However, before the two workers could jump from the vehicle, the quarry caved in and both of them fell into a 120-feet deep pit along with the earthmover.





The Salavakam police and the Fire and Rescue team from Uthiramerur rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations. As the rain did not stop, they paused the rescue operations and resumed on Tuesday morning. DIG M Sathiya Priya visited the spot and overlooked the rescue operations. On Tuesday afternoon, the body of Sunil was recovered and was sent for post-mortem examination. The DIG said that the police should join with the district administration and monitor all the quarries in the locality to check whether they are following the norms properly. She said that after recovering Sunil’s body the investigation would begin and action will the taken after that.