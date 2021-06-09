CoP promises hourly rest for cops on vehicle duty

Chennai :

Apart from giving rest for police personnel on the road, the department has also arranged mobile medical teams to check the health condition of those on duty if anyone develops any kind of health issues, he added.





“Police had segregated vehicle lanes into two with barricades at junctions. Essential service vehicles can go on one lane while the others should go on lanes which will be checked by the police for documents and e-registration details,” noted Jiwal.





Police restarted traffic signals on the junctions on Tuesday after nearly a month to control the flow of vehicle.





The city police chief also stressed the need for the public to cooperate with the police during the lockdown and not to roam around unnecessarily. He highlighted the matter when asked about recent incidents in which police personnel were on the receiving end when members of the public turned their ire against them.