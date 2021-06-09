15 lakh booked in 2 months for violating pandemic norms

Chennai :

Police started booking violators on April 8, two days after the Assembly election was over in the State.





Since then a total of 14.98 lakh people across the State have been booked for violating rules. A total of 1.14 lakh people were booked during the last two months in Chennai alone, according to the latest data from the department. Of the 1.14 lakh people booked, 1.06 lakh of them were fined for not wearing masks while on roads.





In other districts, 13.83 lakh people were booked. As many as 14.21 lakh people were booked for not wearing masks while in public places and the rest were booked for not maintaining social distance.