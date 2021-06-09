No entry for Sasi, EPS conveys to sympathisers

Chennai :

“EPS has been meeting his supporters to strengthen the party and is in regular touch with all the district secretaries and seniors to ensure that the AIADMK workers are briefed about the Sasikala factor,” an informed AIADMK senior told DT Next. The press briefings of former minister CVe Shanmugham and Kadambur Raju was an outcome of team EPS work. At the same time, supporters of party coordinator O Paneerselvam were pleading with him to use the Sasikala trump card so that the 5 to 6 per cent vote bank of AMMK is brought back to the AIADMK. However, OPS is yet to reveal his political plans, the source said.





When contacted, a senior AMMK leader, who is also a district secretary, said that the plans of party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran are not clear. Further, Sasikala is talking to the cadre of AIADMK. She is yet to hear the views of AMMK workers. We are not briefed on what next, the AMMK senior quipped.





“The fate of Sasikala will be decided by AIADMK leaders Palaniswami and Panneerselvam. The scope of Sasikala re-entering AIADMK can be legally facilitated only if OPS and EPS sign necessary forms giving membership and posts for Sasikala,” opined political commentator Raveendran Duraisamy.





At the same time Sasikala factor should not be underestimated, the ousted leader still commands a sizeable vote base among the Mukkulathor (Thevar) community, comprising Kallars, Maravars and Agamudaiyars, with 6.5 per cent population, Duraisamy added.





Meanwhile, former MP KC Palaniswami said that the AIADMK party would face adverse results if the civic polls were conducted and he urged that all the followers of MGR and Jayalalithaa shouldregroup to strengthen the AIADMK.