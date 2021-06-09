Wed, Jun 09, 2021

1st meeting of new SDPC with CM held

The newly appointed members of State Development Policy Council (SDPC) on Tuesday met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat for the first time after their appointment and discussed the functioning of the council.

Representative Image (Source: Twitter/@mkstalin)
Chennai:
“The newly elected members headed by Vice Chairman of SPDC J Jeyaranjan held a discussion with the Chief Minister about the development of various fronts in the state and the progress it should achieve after the end of the pandemic. The Chief Minister asked the members to draft necessary plans for the growth of the state,” said Secretariat sources.

After the discussions with Stalin, the members held a meeting chaired by Jeyaranjan at SDPC head office at Ezhilagam where they discussed about framing policies for each department.

