1st meeting of new SDPC with CM held

Chennai :

“The newly elected members headed by Vice Chairman of SPDC J Jeyaranjan held a discussion with the Chief Minister about the development of various fronts in the state and the progress it should achieve after the end of the pandemic. The Chief Minister asked the members to draft necessary plans for the growth of the state,” said Secretariat sources.





After the discussions with Stalin, the members held a meeting chaired by Jeyaranjan at SDPC head office at Ezhilagam where they discussed about framing policies for each department.