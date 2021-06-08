Mucormycosis caseload crosses 1K-mark in TN: Minister

Chennai :

Ma Subramanian said, "The number of black fungus cases has crossed 1000 numbers in Tamil Nadu and the Chief Minister has written to the Union health minister asking for allotment of 35,000 vials of amphotericin B."

The minister said that a 150-bed ward to treat patients suffering from mucormycosis was opened at the Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai. The 150-bed facility with oxygen support also has 40 intensive care unit beds with a ventilator facility. An operation theatre to conduct surgical procedures has also been readied in the 150-bed facility.

Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and MLA from Chepauk- Triplicane constituency, inaugurated a digital patient information board at Government Stanley Medical College hospital that displays the present health status of the in-patients in the hospital.

The DMK scion also received 75 oxygen concentrators from the Chairman of Kamaraj Port under their Corporate Social Responsibility scheme.