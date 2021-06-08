Madurai Covid vax drive suspended due to shortage

Madurai :

Vaccination for Covid-19 has been temporarily suspended in Madurai district due to the shortage of doses. The Tamil Nadu Health Department has not received any information regarding the arrival of new stock of vaccines and the resumption of inoculation in the district.





Dhinesh, a doctor with Madurai District Public health department told IANS: "We have a shortage of vaccines and hence we have temporarily stopped the inoculation. However, we are expecting fresh arrivals in a couple of days and may resume either on June 9 or June 10."





The Madurai District Vaccine store received 15,000 doses of Covishield and 2,500 doses of Covaxin on June 2. While Covishield vaccines were exhausted within two days, Covaxin was injected till Monday, according to Madurai district health officials.





According to the state Department of Health, 3,73,079 people were vaccinated in the district till Monday. While there has been no official confirmation on the arrival of vaccines to the district, health officials are expecting that the stock might reach the district vaccine office by Wednesday and the inoculation would resume by Thursday.





The Madurai Corporation along with several NGO's and the District police had undertaken an awareness campaign drive on Covid-19 vaccination leading to heavy rush.





Dinesh said, "People from all walks of life were getting their inoculation done after the awareness campaign and this was a welcome sign on the success of the drive. However the shortage has put a brake on the drive but after it is resumed, we are expecting a huge turnout again."