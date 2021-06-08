‘Jumbo’ wedding: Both families in trouble over violations

The groom being taken in a procession on an elephant near Alangulam in Tenkasi on Sunday

Madurai :

The violations were committed during the wedding of an engineer at Kasiyapuram village in Alangulam block on Sunday. What caught the attention of the public was the huge turnout for the welcome accorded to the groom, who was seated on an elephant and brought in a procession. Shockingly, a majority of the participants were not wearing face masks and seldom bothered to maintain physical distance. However, a stranger videographed the event and posted it on social media that went viral and invited stern action. While the state is taking effective measures to curb COVID spread, the crowd gathered downplaying the seriousness of the situation, sources said.





Tenkasi Collector GS Sameeran on Monday, said a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed against the event coordinator for violating COVID restrictions and Alangulam police have filed a case against the violators under Sections 143, 283, 267, 270 and 188 of IPC. As per COVID rules, wedding gatherings are restricted to 50 persons. Despite the norm, they have violated the rules. Further, the Collector said additional fines would also be imposed against a few other organisers.





Normally, such violations would attract a penalty, but in this case, the police have filed a case treating it as a deliberate act. Earlier, a wedding hall in Alangulam was also sealed for violation. He also added that 12 special squads have formed to constantly monitor the enforcement of COVID restrictions. As of now, the COVID positivity rate is down to 10.8 per cent and the district has recorded 241 active cases, Sameeran said.





In yet another violation at Nagalapuram village in Vilathikulam taluk of Thoothukudi district, games as kabaddi and tug-of-war were organised as part of temple festival on Sunday resulting in crowds. Official sources said the Pudur police have filed a case against the organiser.





Except for Kabaddi no other game was organised as shown on video. Other sports events were held a couple of years ago, but wrongly circulated in the media, sources said.