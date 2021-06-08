Palar-Thenpennai river linking works soon, says Duraimurugan

Vellore :

Participating in a function to hand over government largesse based on petitions given by public during the “Stalin in your constituency” programme undertaken by the Chief Minister during his poll campaign, the Minister said the river linking work would begin soon by diverting excess water from the Thenpennai near Bargur in Krishnagiri district. After handing over benefits worth Rs 6.17 crore to 484 beneficiaries from the district, he said that of the total of 8,038 petitions received in Vellore district, 484 petitions have been attended to, while another 7,554 petitions were under consideration.





Those present on the occasion included Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, DRO J Parthiban, Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand and MLAs, P Karthikeyan (Vellore), AP





Nandakumar (Anaicut), JL Eswarappan (Arcot) and V Amulu (Gudiyattam).





Sources said that KV Kuppam (AIADMK alliance) MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy came till the entrance of the function hall and left. Repeated calls to the MLA went unanswered.