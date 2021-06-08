State not accounting COVID for deaths in home quarantine, charges CVe Shanmugham

Chennai :

During the AIADMK regime, we provided ambulance services at doorsteps and corona patients after recovery were hosted farewell and discharged. But, now the scenario has changed, the majority of the patients are denied admission and those already admitted are denied dignity during treatment.





Hospital staff should be instructed to treat patients with dignity and better care. The worst part is that the way mortuaries are handled. Dead bodies are piled up at government hospitals. The state should ensure dignity for all the people who die due to COVID.





Further availing the Centre’s corona relief assistance is not feasible as the state health officials deny coronavirus death certificates. The state should get adequate relief from the Centre and pass the financial assistance to the bereaving families, Shanmugham said.





He also urged the state administrators to focus on the food served to corona patients. The food served during the AIADMK government was nutritious and now the food quality had deteriorated, Shanmugham added.





On Sasikala’s role





To a query on Sasikala’s re-entry into AIADMK, Shanmugham said, “Sasikala was just a helper at Amma’s residence and she has nothing to do with AIADMK. Election Commission and Delhi High Court have already dismissed the claim petition of Sasikala. There is no room for the ousted Sasikala and her family in AIADMK, the former law minister said.





Meanwhile, former minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti said, it’s obvious among the AIADMK cadre that she’s no longer in the party, as her nephew TTV Dhinakaran did not act in favour of the AIADMK ahead of the Assembly elections earlier this year.