AICTE warns higher educational institutions against collecting full fees

Chennai :

There are more than 600 AICTE-affiliated colleges in the State providing technical education, including engineering courses.





In its latest communication, the council said colleges should collect fee in three or four installments till normalcy is restored. The council directed all institutions to display information about fee payment on their website and also communicate the same to students through email.





On payment of salary to faculty members, the AICTE said teaching staff should not be terminated without enough disciplinary ground and due process of redressal. “Salary and other dues to the faculty and staff members be released monthly on time and also terminations, if any, made during the lockdown be withdrawn. This is to be compiled strictly,” it said in the circular.





The council has reiterated that due to the inability of certain students to access internet services, colleges were advised to allow students of other institutions in their vicinity to access internet facility during the non-lockdown period following all standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the State government. “Hence, colleges and institutions may accordingly permit students of other colleges to share their campus internet Wi-Fi facility”.





It added that even if the colleges are reopened after being permitted by the State government, attendance rule may be relaxed in light of the pandemic situation and unavailability of good bandwidth in certain rural areas.





“All the colleges and institutions must strictly adhere to council’s instruction, failing which action will be taken as per the prevailing rules,” it said.