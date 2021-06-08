State allots Rs 25 crore to buy mucormycosis drug

Chennai :

“Medicines required for treating mucormycosis such as Amphotericin and other lifesaving drugs would be procured at the cost of Rs 25 crore allotted from CMPRF,” said Chief Minister M K Stalin in a statement.





Meanwhile, after Stain urged people to donate to CMPRF to undertake pandemic control measures, various corporates and individuals have come forward to support the efforts. As on Monday, Rs 280.2 crore was collected. Including this Rs 25 crore, the State government has now allotted Rs 166.4 crore from CMPRF for COVID related works. Before this, Rs 141.4 crore was allotted for various purposes like procurement of Remdesivir, cylinders to transport oxygen from other states, and other related equipment such as oxygen concentrators.





Govt departments donate to CMPRF





Following the request from the Chief Minister, government employees from various departments and corporations have donated money to CMPRF. This includes 1.2 lakh Transport Department staff who donated one-day salary amounting to Rs 14.46 crore. Environment Minister CV Meyyanathan handed over Rs 20 crore donated by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to Chief Minister Stalin.