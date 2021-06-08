TN stares at vaccination drive suspension today

Chennai :

When the drive commenced on Monday, there were only about 40,000 doses available. Officials had pinned their hope on another consignment arriving during the day. However, with the stock failing to arrive, there now are less than 15,000 doses available in the State after Monday’s vaccination drive. To put this in perspective, this is less than half of the number of doses that Greater Chennai Corporation alone administered last week.





Officials said several vaccination centres in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruchy did not have sufficient stock and had to turn away people who had scheduled to receive the shot on Monday. Madurai had already announced the suspension of the vaccination drive, as there was no information on the arrival of fresh stocks.





The crippling shortage has also hit the vaccination drives initiated by private organisations and non-governmental organisations along with the city Corporation, which now stand postponed indefinitely.





“We had to postpone the vaccination drive despite registering more than 300 people in the city for a single day. We had earlier postponed it to next week. But as the shortage is continuing, we will probably have to shift it to next month,” said R Praveen, a member of an NGO in Chennai.



