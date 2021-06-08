95-year-old locked in toilet for weeks without food by son, rescued by NGO

Coimbatore :

At the time of rescue on Sunday evening, 95-year-old Radha was found lying in a miserable condition inside the cramped toilet in Dalmia Board in Omalur. She was starving and was not given any food for more than ten days. “She had managed to survive on mere tea and water given by her son and his family members. The woman is immobile, who is suffering from age-related ailments, including memory loss,” said Dr B Ramesh Kumar, founder of Bodhimaram, an NGO for old aged people in Salem.





A couple of days ago, a group of residents took the issue to the knowledge of the district administration authorities. They were moved by constant murmurs from the woman for help from inside the toilet. The residents approached her son, who was not convinced and refused to take care of his mother. Of her three sons and a daughter, two sons passed away and Radha with the other son, who abandoned her. Following a representation by residents, the officials of the social welfare department along with members of the NGO rescued the woman. After starving for about ten days, she had idlis for breakfast in the old age home. A medical team also examined her for treatment.





“A police team from Suramangalam station inquired her in the morning to proceed with criminal action against her son for the torture meted out to her. However, the woman asked not to initiate any complaint as she still loves her family members,” said Ramesh Kumar.