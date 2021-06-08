At 4.9 pc, city records lowest TPR since onset of second wave

Chennai :

The city has been witnessing a steep decline in the positivity rate, which touched the highest of 27.7 per cent in the second week of May. and dipped below 5 per cent on June 6. Between April 21 to May 9, the TPR was around 20 per cent every day, only to rise again to 26.6 per cent on May 10.





A senior Corporation official said that public health experts wanted the test positivity rate to be brought down below 5 per cent when the restrictions were eased. “We were able to bring down the TPR below 5 per cent due to concerted efforts of various stakeholders. We want the downward trend to continue further after two weeks of complete lockdown,” the officials said, urging the public to compulsorily follow the social distancing norms and wear masks.





Vijayanand, a COVID Data Analyst had tweeted, “Active cases also dropped below 20,000 to 19,184. Hospital oxygen bed occupancy at 44 per cent and ICU also reduced to 85 per cent. All parameters are good for Chennai.”