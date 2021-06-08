TN e-registration site crashes as 60L try to log in

Chennai :

The website (eregister.tnega.org) crashed early in the day after about 6 million people attempted to register on the website at the same time. State IT Minister Mano Thangaraj said that the site crashed due to traffic overload and added that some relaxations were announced in consultation with people and online traffic increases under such circumstances. “Normally, our traffic on the site would be 5 to 6 lakh. We can tackle if it rises to 12 or 15 lakh. As it increased to 60 lakh on Monday, it caused technical challenges. TNGEA is acting on a war footing. We will ensure that it will be restored and operationalised before evening,” Thangaraj added.





Asked if the government was unprepared to handle the spike in network traffic after relaxations came into force, the Minister said, “We didn’t expect a tenfold rise in online traffic. We also need the cooperation of people. People should not consider that all of them are free to go out after relaxation. We will sort out the technical glitch as works are afoot to operationalise the website.” The TNEGA website was restored and e-registration resumed after 4 pm on Monday.