Police find incomplete info in plaint against ex-minister

Vellore :

It may be recalled that soon after Nilofer Kafeel was removed from AIADMK, her former PA K Prakasam had handed over a petition to the state DGP alleging that the minister had collected money from various people promising to get them government jobs.





The DGP’s office ordered an investigation and the 2 DSPs are currently camping at Tirupattur SP’s office and checking the names of the alleged victims included in the petition.





Sources said that the probe hit a rough patch as most of the 108 victims have only names and the amount allegedly handed over to the former minister and the name of the town they live in. For example, the list from page 2 of the petition just states Priya Narayanapuram, amount Rs 5 lakh; Nagaraj, Mallakuppam Rs 5 lakh; Mrs Roja, Madanancheri Rs 4 lakh etc.





The amount ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, sources said and added that not even the name of the panchayat union was mentioned. It has made the task tough for the investigators.





Moreover, the town names are also confusing, for example two of the names referred to Mettupalayam as their town. The cops are not able to fix whether it refers to as small local village or the municipality in Coimbatore district.





Nilofer Kafeel had refuted the allegations against her.