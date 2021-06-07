Within a month of taking over, Stalin wins appreciation of diehard critics

Chennai :

None summed up the performance of the one-month old government than Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman who said the regime was doing well on many fronts, especially health led by Minister Ma Subramanian.





In a month, the state is oxygen surplus, hospitals beds are available aplenty and caseload has declined statewide, prompting even minor relaxation of lockdown. Simultaneously, the ruling DMK has fulfilled its promise of paying COVID relief to family card holders, cancelled Class 12 public exams, demanded GST council reform, sought permission to operationalize HLL vaccine lab in Chengalpattu and formed a committee to assess the impact of NEET.





On Sunday, the government released a daily report of the CM’s activities for a month. From signing the Rs 2,000 COVID relief on day one to Sunday’s Vandalur zoo visit, the 40-page report documented everything the CM did since May 7, including distribution of solatium and wishing political leaders well.





Political commentator Artazhi Senthilnathan says; “It is a very good start. I have not seen a more vibrant team in the last two decades than this. When Stalin took over, there was no time for patience. Complex issues like health (COVID; NEET), education, job creation and economy (last govt had Rs 5 lakh crore debt) needed urgent attention and immediate results. Those are normally long term goals, but, for Stalin it was an immediate goal.”





A senior bureaucrat who did not wish to be named admitted that they have not been facing any political pressure and Ministers were constantly following up with them on issues. Significantly, the rival AIADMK regime has had little success in picking holes in the one-month old DMK government either.