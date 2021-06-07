Economist Jayaranjan to head TN policy panel

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Development Policy Council with Chief Minister as the de facto Chairman will have a Vice Chairman, a full-time member and eight part-time members. According to the government order Jayaranjan has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the council and Professor Rama Srinivasan has been appointed as the full time member.





Professor M Vijayabaskar, Bharathanatayam dancer Narthagi Nataraj, Professor Sultan Ahmed Ismail, retired IAS officer M Deenabandhu, Mannargudi MLA TRB Rajaa, Malliga Srinivasan, president of TAFE groups, Dr J Amalorpavanathan and Siddha Doctor K Srinivasan have been appointed as part-time members.





The state planning commission was formed by former chief minister M Karunanidhi in 1971 and the planning commission submitted various recommendations to the state about the development policies.





Under the guidance of vice chairman and experts from various fields the planning commission functioned effectively till 2020 when it was rechristened as State Development Policy Council.





Since the formation of new council the council largely remained dormant due to the pandemic situation and now after taking charge as Chief Minister Stalin has reconstituted the council for effective implementation of schemes, setting up of targets for implementation of schemes and for giving nod for policy related issues.





During the previous tenure of DMK, from 2006 to 2011 Professor M Naganathan served as the Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission and now Jayaranjan who has completed his economic research from Madras Institute of Social Studies and has been a prominent economist in the state for over 35 years have been appointed as Vice Chairman.





For the first time, a transperson artist Narthagi Nataraj, hasalso been appointed as part of the council.