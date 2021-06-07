Of 83 cops who died in May, 47 succumbed to COVID-19

Chennai :

Of the 83 persons who died in May, 47 police personnel succumbed to COVID, as per statistics provided by the state constabulary members. As many as 18 persons died of various complications triggered by ill health, seven personnel died of heart attack, while another five were killed in accidents. At least four of them committed suicide while one person died of suspicious death and another person died of cancer.





The second wave of COVID-19 seems to have hit the police department very hard like the mainstream society and during the last five months alone, 59 police personnel had succumbed to corona, the statistics showed.





According to statistics, from February onwards the number of death has been steadily going up. From 22 deaths in February, the number went up to 27 in March and further up in April to 48. But the fatality reached the highest in May with 83 police personnel losing their lives.