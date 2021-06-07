TN to issue fresh global tenders to procure vax

Chennai :

The decision to float the tender has been taken after the previous global tender by the government for vaccine procurement, which closed on Saturday, failed to attract any bidders.





“It is unfortunate that no bidders participated in the tenders. The global tenders floated by states like Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, too, did not get bidders. The Chief Minister will discuss with officials as to why none participated in the tenders before floating fresh tenders,” he said to media in the Nilgiris.





The State government had on May 15 floated a global tender to procure 3.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to administer to those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.





On the issue of vaccine shortage, the Minister said Tamil Nadu has a stock of 81,000 vaccine doses till Sunday morning.





“The target for June is 42 lakh, while 5.5 lakh doses have been received so far from the Centre and the remaining 36.5 lakh doses are expected to come by this month-end,” he said, adding that the government is in talks with the Centre to reopen its plant at Chengalpattu to manufacture vaccines.





Highlighting the priority to vaccinate people in villages, Subramanian said the Nilgiris has a tribe population of 27,032 and 21,435 of them are above the age of 18 years.





“Among them, about 3,129 tribal people have been vaccinated and others will be inoculated by June end. All those eligible are being vaccinated to make the Nilgiris the first district in the country to cover the entire tribal population,” the Minister said.





Claiming that the State does not face any short supply of oxygen, the Minister pointed out that, while the oxygen requirement is only 500 MT per day, the State has a sufficient stock of 660 MT.





Responding to a question on the shortage of medical staff, the Minister pointed out that the officials have requested for 2,000 more doctors, 6,000 nurses and 3,700 frontline workers to tackle the pandemic.





On the issue of fleecing by private hospitals, the Minister said inspections were carried out and beneficiaries under CM Health Insurance Scheme were called to check if they received treatment as per protocol.





“There are 870 private hospitals providing treatment under the CM’s Health Insurance Scheme. Stringent action would be taken against hospitals in violation,” he said.





The State has reported 960 black fungus cases and special wards were being created in all medical college hospitals. “The CM has requested for 30,000 medicines and so far the State has received 1,790,” he said.