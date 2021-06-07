TN panel in dilemma on marks allocation

Chennai :

The committee for calculating marks is to be led by School Education Department secretary Karkala Usha and also compromises several academicians. A senior official from the Department said that the committee would hold its first meeting this week. With the State still not able to allocate marks for Class 10 students, who were declared all pass earlier, educationists have urged the government to come out with a common solution that would be acceptable for both government and private school students.





“Qualification for Class 12 should be given based on the subjects covered in the curriculum,” N Pasupathy, president, Association of University Teachers (AUT), who was also in the admission panel in a State-run university, said. TN Parents Teachers Association president S Arumainathan also said if the committee comes out with a formula to award marks based on students’ performance during the term exams, government schools that did not conduct tests will suffer. “In addition, schools, which somehow managed to organise revision exams through WhatsApp groups do not have the progress report data,” he said.





K Saminathan, a teacher and a senior office-bearer of the Federation of Associations and Welfare of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, claimed that even if the official panel comes out with a common solution, there are chances that parents might challenge those in court. “Students will be disappointed as they usually save their best and do well in board exams. It will be a challenging task for the committee to find a solution to this,” he said.